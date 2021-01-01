ONLINE: NOFX, The Last Gang

× Expand Jonathan Weiner NOFX

media release: Who’s ready to kiss this shit show of a year goodbye? Same, and we have the perfect event to celebrate: NOFX is ringing in 2021 with a live performance! And, yes, this time, it actually is live! On Friday, January 1, NOFX will host New Year’s Heave at Fatty’s. The band will perform Punk in Drublic in full, and do a live Q&A when the doors open. Additionally, they’ll be joined by special guests, and FAT comrades, The Last Gang! There are all sorts of bundles, and info, so head here for the details!