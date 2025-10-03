NOH8 Photo Shoot

media release: The NOH8 Campaign makes its way to Waunakee on Friday, October 3rd with the help of Create Waunakee and Waunakee Idea! Stop by Create Waunakee/Peace Gallery anytime between 6pm-8pm to pose for an official NOH8 photo by photographer Adam Bouska. No reservations needed!

Add your face to the fight for equal human rights!

WHERE: Create Waunakee/Peace Gallery (inside the Peace Lutheran Church building 701 S Century Ave, Waunakee)

COST: Single/Solo Photos: $40; Couple/Group Photos: $25 per person

NOH8 accepts cash and credit cards only. Fees paid to participate cover services and costs for one edited digital print only, made available via noh8campaign.com, and do not include physical prints.

* COME CAMERA-READY *

* WEAR A WHITE SHIRT *

* POSE & MAKE A STATEMENT! *

Photos are first-come, first-served - and we move fast! Please arrive camera-ready with a plain white shirt to match the signature style of the NOH8 photos.

When is the best time to arrive? Most people tend to arrive before the photo shoot begins, but as long as someone has arrived by the advertised end time for the photo shoot (8:00pm for this photo shoot), they will be guaranteed a chance to pose!

Funds raised by the NOH8 Campaign will be used to continue promoting and raising awareness for marriage and human equality as well as anti-discrimination and anti-bullying through NOH8’s interactive social media campaign. This includes bringing the campaign to other cities and countries around the world, creating and compiling images for our ongoing large-scale media campaign, and covering the costs of the daily operations and maintenance necessary to run this rapidly growing campaign.

The NOH8 Campaign is a tax-exempt charitable organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.