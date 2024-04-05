Noise of the Boys

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: This Madison trio features Ohio's Jason Huntley on fiddle, Wisconsin's Mike Bell on mandolin, banjo, guitar and vocals and Iowa's John Duvick on guitar, bouzouki and vocals.

So what IS the "noise" of these boys. The ring and zing of strings, with a lot of fine singing too! Expect bluegrass, barn dance barn-burners, Irish, old time, swing, klezmer and lots of great originals.