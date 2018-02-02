press release: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. This play-within-a-play comedy is guaranteed to have you laughing out loud. Performances are February 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30pm and Feb 11 at 2:00pm. Performances are held at the Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Ticket prices are: Adult $16, Senior $13, and Student $11. Please see www.sunprairiecivictheatre.com for more information.