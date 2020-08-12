ONLINE: Noisy Insects

press release: Learn a ton about lots of the noisy insects you hear in the height of summer in southern Wisconsin. Madison Audubon’s education director, Carolyn Byers, will talk about crickets, grasshoppers, and cicadas, discuss how to identify the sounds, and share how the sounds are made.

To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on August 12, 1:00pm CT and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.