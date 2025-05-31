Nola talks to trees & the Chaos Gremlins, Muscle Memory, Ask for Jane

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $10

Ask for Jane is a punk rock abortion storytelling project based in Madison, WI.

https://www.instagram.com/askforjanemusic

https://askforjane.bandcamp.com

Muscle Memory is a Madison-based indie rock/pop band. Spanning many genres in a single set, their sound weaves together slow building melodies, gritty rock energy, and upbeat pop tunes into a cohesive sound. At its core, Muscle Memory strives to create space for community and catharsis, a sound to move both feet and feelings.

https://www.instagram.com/iremembermuscles

https://linktr.ee/iremembermuscles

Nola talks to trees is the project of Madison singer-songwriter Nola Pastor (she/her). Nola writes and sings about love, loss, wild things, and complex trauma. She performs with Baz Sundark (he/they) and Liz Levy (she/her) as the Chaos Gremlins, where they use music as a space to celebrate messy authenticity and the power of chosen family.

https://nolatalkstotrees.bandcamp.com

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.