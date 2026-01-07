Nola Talks to Trees and the Chaos Gremlins, Opal Voss, Razor Toast
Communication 1741 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Nola talks to trees is the project of Madison singer-songwriter Nola Pastor (she/her). Nola writes and sings about love, loss, wild things, and complex trauma. She performs with Baz Sundark (he/they) and Liz Levy (she/her) as the Chaos Gremlins, where they use music as a space to celebrate messy authenticity and the power of chosen family.
Opal Voss is Chicago-based adult-contemporary hyperpop.
Razor Toast is an indie-folk rock trio out of the Midwest with powerful vocals and catchy melodies. Their debut album arrives March 2026!
