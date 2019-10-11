RSVP for Non-Adhesive Book Binding

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:No adhesive, needles, or sewing needed! One sheet of paper can become a book with the correct folding, creasing, and cutting. Explore the possibilities of meandering books, accordion books with folded paper covers, and a pocket accordion. Some supplies provided; a supply list will be provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 15 and up. Instructor: Jackie Hefty, Whispering Woodlands

Time: 1-4pm, Sunday, October 20

Registration Deadline: Friday, October 11

Price: $87/$70 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
