Non-Alc/THC Speed Dating

media release: On January 29, from 6-8pm, Bear + Bottle is hosting our first ever 𝗡𝗢𝗡-𝗔𝗟𝗖/𝗧𝗛𝗖 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗘𝗗 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 event! Doing Dry January? We got you!

Entry is free and open to everyone, but we’re mainly targeting those 30-40 years old who are interested in meeting other people (for friendship, romance, or anything)! Dates are rotating and only 5 minutes long, so if it’s a miss you’re not on the hook for long.

Come early, grab a drink, and mingle. Or, stay late and keep the conversation going if you feel a spark

Email or call us for reservations *email preferred*, so we can organize a seating chart and make sure that there’s an even amount of men/women.

And don’t worry, we have some rules:

Be respectful, engage in appropriate conversation topics and respect each participant’s personal boundaries.

No abusive/rude/insensitive/religious/political language or topics of discussion allowed. Let’s keep it fun, we need it!

It’s the beginning of a NEW YEAR, the perfect time to TRY SOMETHING NEW and get out of your comfort zone! Get off your phone, stop swiping, and meet some NEW people in real life. Bringing friends and wing-people is encouraged!

