× Expand courtesy Jin-Wen Yu Dance Jin-Wen Yu Dance and the UW Dance Department present "Non Ordinary" Nov. 18-20.

press release: Audiences can expect a new way to experience dance in Professor Jin-Wen Yu's latest body of work, "Non Ordinary." This visually striking, thought-provoking concert of contemporary dance will take place at the H'Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, November 18-20, 2021.

In "Non Ordinary," Yu explores the concept of shifting perspectives and the pandemic's impact on ordinary life. Three mobile viewing platforms will be part of the performance space, where some members of the audience will be seated. It is there that they will experience being both viewer and performer, as dancers move on, under, and around the platforms. Others in the audience will view the performance from their theater seats, while dancers join them, at times, as viewers. Works will include a variety of solos, duets, trios, and larger ensembles set to live music and spoken word, all coming together to present a new definition of normal.

Thursday's performance will be followed by a talkback with Professor Yu and his cast.

Thu Nov 18 at 8:00 p.m. (talkback to follow); Fri Nov 19 at 8:00 p.m.; Sat Nov 20 at 2:30 p.m.; at H'Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue, Madison. Tickets are $24 for the general public and $18 for students and seniors. Advance tickets may be purchased online at Campus Arts ticketing (https://artsticketing.wisc. edu), in person at the Campus Arts Box Office, 800 Langdon Street, Madison, WI, or by phone at (608) 265-2787. Remaining tickets will be available at the door in Lathrop Hall starting one hour before the performance. All tickets are reserved seating.

This project is supported by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education and the UW-Madison Dance Department.