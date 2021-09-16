ONLINE: Nonprofit Board Development & Governance to Advance Your Organization

media release: This webinar is one of a series of workshops being given by SCORE Madison in September, October and November for nonprofit executives, board members, and managers. Most will be presented online, several will be hybrid (ZOOM and in-person) with a few in-person only in Madison. $20.

The webinar will examine important features of nonprofit structure and governance plus ways that this is changing in response to unprecedented challenges in today’s economic and cultural environment. As part of the workshop, you will be provided with a self-assessment tool that can be used to pinpoint critical areas for development within your own organization including: Governance Functions, Planning and Evaluation, Financial Management, Volunteer Involvement, and Community Outreach.

Your hosts for this webinar have extensive experience working with organizations of all types and sizes, assisting them to identify needs, develop plans and implement changes that enable change and growth. Richard Zellner of Evergreen, Colorado and Michael George of Madison have consulted with local and statewide organizations throughout the country. They have each been directly involved with nonprofits as executive staff, elected officers, program leaders, volunteers, board members.