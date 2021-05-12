ONLINE: Nonprofit Day

press release: It's been a tough year! But we are resilient people. This year, Madison Nonprofit Day returns on May 12 and 13, 2021. Two half-days of activity, for us— the weary. We keep getting back-up, keep making a difference, and believe that a new day will rise from the chaos.

You deserve a break. We whole-heartedly believe that we can give you one while still providing our unique blend of skills-building, idea exploration, and networking. We can't offer you a Zoom-less day, but we can allow you to enjoy your time on Zoom.

We took a year off to move out of the late fall into spring. During that break, chaos, confusion, and despair reigned. But… hope always rises, so let us offer that to you. Our theme this year is "A New Day Arises." We can take a journey together to start imagining our future.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 12 pm to 6 pm, and

Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 8 am to 1 pm.