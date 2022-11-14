Nonprofit Night Out & Volunteer Fair
to
Lodgic Everyday Community Event Hall 2801 Marshall Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Love nonprofits? Have you considered volunteering but didn't know where to start? Join us on Monday, November 14, from 4 - 7 pm at Lodgic Everyday Community for our Nonprofit Night Out & Volunteer Fair with over a dozen Madison area nonprofits and learn what it would mean to volunteer your time with them. This event is a unique opportunity to talk with multiple volunteer-based organizations to see which one may be the best fit for you.
The event is free to attend and is open to the public as a part of Lodgic Everyday Community's ongoing commitment to the Madison community as a nonprofit. Free parking is available underneath the building
Participating nonprofits:
Lussier Community Education Center
New Bridge Madison
Porchlight
United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County
Special Olympics Wisconsin, Inc
Dream Bikes
Keep Calm Sensory Zone
GiGi’s Playhouse
The Beacon
American Red Cross – Wisconsin Region
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin
Urban League of Greater Madison
Canopy Center
Literacy Network
Heartland Farm Sanctuary
Reach Dane
Big Brother Big Sister
UW ArboretumAnd more!
--
Are you a nonprofit organization not tabling at this event but would like to network with the community? Join us at 7 pm for a nonprofit networking hour.