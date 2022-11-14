media release: Love nonprofits? Have you considered volunteering but didn't know where to start? Join us on Monday, November 14, from 4 - 7 pm at Lodgic Everyday Community for our Nonprofit Night Out & Volunteer Fair with over a dozen Madison area nonprofits and learn what it would mean to volunteer your time with them. This event is a unique opportunity to talk with multiple volunteer-based organizations to see which one may be the best fit for you.

The event is free to attend and is open to the public as a part of Lodgic Everyday Community's ongoing commitment to the Madison community as a nonprofit. Free parking is available underneath the building

Participating nonprofits:

Lussier Community Education Center

New Bridge Madison

Porchlight

United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County

Special Olympics Wisconsin, Inc

Dream Bikes

Keep Calm Sensory Zone

GiGi’s Playhouse

The Beacon

American Red Cross – Wisconsin Region

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

Urban League of Greater Madison

Canopy Center

Literacy Network

Heartland Farm Sanctuary

Reach Dane

Big Brother Big Sister

UW ArboretumAnd more!

--

Are you a nonprofit organization not tabling at this event but would like to network with the community? Join us at 7 pm for a nonprofit networking hour.