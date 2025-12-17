media release: Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) is announcing the application period for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) is now open. The grant program is for nonprofit organizations that may be at risk of a terrorist attack due to their ideology, beliefs, or mission.

The NSGP is a federal grant administrated by WEM that provides support for nonprofit organizations that are operating a facility in Wisconsin. This funding opportunity can be used on security-related activities, such as planning, exercises, training, contracted security personnel, and the acquisition and installation of security equipment.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate that their nonprofit organization is at risk for a terrorist attack due to ideology, beliefs, or mission. They must also be able to provide a written vulnerability/risk assessment that identifies security gaps within their organization, along with detailed information about the specific threats, the vulnerabilities that exist and the potential consequences if action is not taken.

The deadline to apply for the 2025 NSGP is Jan. 15, 2026. Completed applications should be submitted to NSGP@widma.gov.

FEMA and WEM guidance for the grant opportunity, including application requirements, are available online at https://wem.wi.gov/nsgp/.

Two webinars for application information are also scheduled, and no preregistration is necessary. You can click on the below at the scheduled dates and times or visit https://wem.wi.gov/nsgp/ for access.

Tuesday, January 6: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, January 12: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying can register for more information at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIDMA/signup/14269 or contact NSGP@widma.gov.

WEM is a division of the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. Its mission is to build capabilities and coordinate resources to support a safe and resilient Wisconsin.