Nonprofits: Fine-Tuning Needed in a Changing World

press release: Sponsored by SCORE Madison, all 2-hour sessions will be held at the MGE Innovation Center, 505 South Rosa Road, Lower Level. Cost is $20 per session or $100 for all five sessions. However, there will be a $20 refund to organizations that sign up for all five sessions. Register at: www.madison.SCORE.org under the “Take a Workshop” dropdown.

Session 1: Recruiting, Retaining & Engaging Your Board, September 20, 2018: Boris Frank, Boris Frank Associates will cover: Tips for identifying the kinds of board members you need, clearly defining the role board members should play, steps to take for getting board members’ buy-in, and how to make board members passionate about your mission

Session 2: Bygone Bylaws! How to Fix Obsolete Bylaws, October 3, 2018: Boris Frank, Boris Frank Associates will cover: Why it is important to make sure bylaws are updated, how to review and make changes, what path to follow in using revised bylaws to improve efficiency, and helping the board fulfill its governance responsibilities.

Session 3: Lobbying & Advocacy for Nonprofits, October 16, 2018: Melissa Scholz, Scholz Nonprofit Law, will cover: Setting the stage for lobbying and advocacy for needs and values, dos and don’ts to ensure meeting legal requirements for this role, who is interested in what your nonprofit does in this role, and how to stay clear of political pitfalls, especially in election years.

Session 4: Effective Strategic Planning for Nonprofits, October 30, 2018: Mike George, SCORE Nonprofits Chair, and Gene Kroupa, GEN Consultants, LLC, will cover: How to create plans that supply results, using a strategic plan to focus resources and affirm direction, developing the processes and structures for implementing plans, and maximizing benefits to stakeholders, board and volunteers.

Session 5: Refreshing & Promoting Your Brand, November 13, 2018: Tara Ingalls, Tingalls Graphic Design, LLC, will cover: Key steps in creating a polished brand image, using the right social media for communication, developing an effective website donation page, and 10 free or low-cost ways to promote your nonprofit.

SCORE Madison consists of 50 certified mentors who provide free unlimited, confidential mentoring to nonprofits and small businesses. The chapter is dedicated to helping clients become financially and operationally sustainable.