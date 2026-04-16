Nonviolence in Action: An Interfaith Conversation on Building the Beloved Community

Conference Schedule:

8:00 Registration and Breakfast

8:30 Meditation

8:45 Panel of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim leaders.

9:45 Keynote Speaker, Shane Claiborne

10:45 Break

11:00 Workshop Session I (choice of 4 workshops)*

12:00 Lunch

1:00 Workshop Session II (choice of 4 workshops)*

2:00 Keynote Speaker, Kathy Kelly

3:00 Meditation

3:15 Action Event - TBD

*Find a more detailed description of the eight workshops available on our website https://www.interfaithpeacewg.org/