Nonviolence in Action: An Interfaith Conversation on Building the Beloved Community

RSVP

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Conference Schedule:

8:00    Registration and Breakfast

8:30    Meditation

8:45    Panel of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim leaders.

9:45    Keynote Speaker, Shane Claiborne

10:45  Break

11:00  Workshop Session I (choice of 4 workshops)*

12:00  Lunch

1:00    Workshop Session II (choice of 4 workshops)*

2:00    Keynote Speaker, Kathy Kelly

3:00    Meditation

3:15    Action Event - TBD

*Find a more detailed description of the eight workshops available on our website https://www.interfaithpeacewg.org/

Info

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
RSVP
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