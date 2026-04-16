Nonviolence in Action: An Interfaith Conversation on Building the Beloved Community
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Conference Schedule:
8:00 Registration and Breakfast
8:30 Meditation
8:45 Panel of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim leaders.
9:45 Keynote Speaker, Shane Claiborne
10:45 Break
11:00 Workshop Session I (choice of 4 workshops)*
12:00 Lunch
1:00 Workshop Session II (choice of 4 workshops)*
2:00 Keynote Speaker, Kathy Kelly
3:00 Meditation
3:15 Action Event - TBD
*Find a more detailed description of the eight workshops available on our website https://www.interfaithpeacewg.org/