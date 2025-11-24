Nonviolent Resistance: Past & Present
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Antiwar Film Series - Nonviolent Resistance: Past & Present
6 pm, Mon Nov 24, Central Library, 201 W Mifflin, Room 302
We’ll watch several short films this month:
Sumud Flotilla to Gaza - we’ll watch several videos of flotilla participants
Death & Taxes: War Tax Resistance (highlights of a film by NWTRCC)
Nashville 1960s: We Were Warriors (a segment of the documentary A Force More Powerful)
Sponsors are Madison for a World BEYOND War, Jewish Voice for Peace Madison, Veterans for Peace Madison, and Madison Rafah Sister City Project.
Info
Bob Koch