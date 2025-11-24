media release: Antiwar Film Series - Nonviolent Resistance: Past & Present

6 pm, Mon Nov 24, Central Library, 201 W Mifflin, Room 302

We’ll watch several short films this month:

Sumud Flotilla to Gaza - we’ll watch several videos of flotilla participants

Death & Taxes: War Tax Resistance (highlights of a film by NWTRCC)

Nashville 1960s: We Were Warriors (a segment of the documentary A Force More Powerful)

Sponsors are Madison for a World BEYOND War, Jewish Voice for Peace Madison, Veterans for Peace Madison, and Madison Rafah Sister City Project.

https://www.instagram.com/ worldbeyondwar.uw/