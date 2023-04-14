Noon Musicale
media release: Stephanie Jutt, flute
The Madison Symphony Orchestra's principal flutist plays duets with Iva Ugrčić, flute and Satoko Hayami, piano.
The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.
Music begins at 12:00 p.m.
- No ticket or reservation is required. Free and open to the public.
- GPS: 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, WI 53705
- Parking is free. Buses are welcome to drop off in our parking lot.
- Our facilities are handicap accessible.
- Covid-19 Safety Protocols are in effect until further notice. Masks are required in the auditorium. No tea or coffee service, no outside food. Please observe social distancing.
- More Information at http://fusmadison.org/
musicales/