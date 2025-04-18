media release: Chenxing Huang, piano This all-Liszt program journeys through the realms of human experience, from exuberant joy to the deepest bitterness of heart.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:15 p.m. (new time in 2023)

No ticket or reservation is required. Free and open to the public.

