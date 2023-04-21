media release: Opera On Tap

Four singers and accompanist present favorite arias. Featuring Kirstin Roble, mezzo-soprano.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.