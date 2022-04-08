Noon Musicale

press release: FRIDAY NOON MUSICALES at First Unitarian Society of Madison resumes for the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Experience some of the finest musicians in the Midwest in the architecturally significant spaces at FUS.

April 8 — Chamber Music for Strings by Beethoven and John Adams.

12:00-12:45 • FUS Atrium Auditorium. Free and ppen to the public. No ticket required. Masks are required to attend this event. Virtual option: https://www.youtube.com/user/fusmadison/