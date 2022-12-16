CANCELED: Noon Musicale

The Friday Noon Musicale at First Unitarian Society of Madison is cancelled for next week, Friday, December 16, 2022 (Holiday Sing-Along) due to artist unavailability.

Friday Noon Musicales will resume on January 6, 2023 with WYSO Music Makers studio faculty Christopher Allen, guitar and Juliana Mesa, bassoon.

press release: December 9: Rebekah Demaree, soprano

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.