press release: Mark Valenti, piano: Beethoven • Bartok • Rachmaninoff • Debussy

Dec. 3, 2021 • 12:00-12:45 • FUS Atrium Auditorium. Free and Open to the Public. No Ticket Required. No virtual option will be offered for this event.

ABOUT THE ARTIST. Chicago pianist Mark Valenti gives solo recitals across the United States. He has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary, and Luxembourg, as well as for former First Lady Barbara Bush in Washington, D.C. Valenti has served on faculty at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Xavier University in Chicago, and Loire Valley Music Institute in France. Lessons through his private studio are in great demand. He appears annually on the Friday Noon Musicale distinguished artist recital series at First Unitarian Society in Madison.

ABOUT THE SERIES. The Friday Noon Musicale series is First Unitarian Society of Madison's distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. The music performed is mostly classical, but folk, jazz, and musical theatre styles are presented on occasion. Enjoy complimentary coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. No ticket is required—Free and open to the public. Buses are welcome to drop off in our parking lot. Our facilities are handicap accessible. Come experience some of the finest musicians in the Midwest in the architecturally significant spaces at FUS.