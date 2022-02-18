Noon Musicale

press release: FRIDAY NOON MUSICALES at First Unitarian Society of Madison will resume a regular season February 18, 2022! Experience some of the finest musicians in the Midwest in the architecturally significant spaces at FUS.

Kangwon Lee Kim, baroque violin & Nathan Giglierano, baroque violin

Telemann Fantasias for Violin without Bass, 1735

12:00-12:45 • FUS Atrium Auditorium. Free and ppen to the public. No ticket required. Masks are required to attend this event. Virtual option: https://www.youtube.com/user/fusmadison/

Kangwon Lee Kim is Madison Bach Musicians concertmaster and Assistant Artistic Director. She has performed on Baroque and modern violins throughout the US as well as in Korea, Canada, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Norway, and Czech Republic. She was recently appointed music director of Love in Music, a nonprofit organization that reaches out to the underserved communities in the LA area.

Nathan Giglierano plays with Madison Bach Musicians, Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble, and Sonata à Quattro. He has performed solo and chamber music recitals across Europe, Central, and North America. He is also a luthier, making both modern and baroque violins and violas for professionals across the country.