Noon Musicale
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Mo Xu, piano
Chicago-based pianist plays Chopin, Gershwin, and Ginastera.
The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.
Music begins at 12:00 p.m.
- No ticket or reservation is required. Free and open to the public.
- GPS: 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, WI 53705
- Parking is free. Buses are welcome to drop off in our parking lot.
- Our facilities are handicap accessible.
- Covid-19 Safety Protocols are in effect until further notice. Masks are required in the auditorium. No tea or coffee service, no outside food. Please observe social distancing.
- More Information at http://fusmadison.org/
musicales/
Info
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music