media release: Mo Xu, piano

Chicago-based pianist plays Chopin, Gershwin, and Ginastera.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.