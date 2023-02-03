media release: Kathryn Ananda-Owens, piano

In recognition of Black History Month, the Chair of the Music Department at St. Olaf College plays solo piano works by Black composers. Adolphus Hailstork's Ignis Fatuus, Leslie Adams' etudes, and Hannah Kendall's Processional

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.