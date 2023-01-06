Noon Musicale

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Friday Noon Musicales will resume on January 6, 2023, with WYSO Music Makers studio faculty Christopher Allen, guitar and Juliana Mesa, bassoon.

press release: December 9: Rebekah Demaree, soprano

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.

  • No ticket or reservation is required. Free and open to the public.
  • GPS: 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, WI 53705
  • Parking is free. Buses are welcome to drop off in our parking lot.
  • Our facilities are handicap accessible.
  • Covid-19 Safety Protocols are in effect until further notice. Masks are required in the auditorium. No tea or coffee service, no outside food. Please observe social distancing.
  • More Information at http://fusmadison.org/musicales/

