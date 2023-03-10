× Expand Brad Nathanson Lawrence Quinnett

media release: Lawrence Quinnett, piano

In partnership with Madison's Bach Around the Clock (BATC) organization, this recital will feature their invited guest artist, Dr. Lawrence Quinnett of Livingstone College. He will perform Overture in French Style in B minor BWV 831 and the Italian Concerto in F BWV 971.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.