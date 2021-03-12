ONLINE: Noon Musicale

press release: To celebrate Women's History Month, First Unitarian Society of Madison will present three Friday Noon Musicales during March. All three will be guest produced by Iva Ugrčić, founding artistic director of the Madison-based LunART Festival, which supports, inspires, promotes, and celebrates women in the arts. Each program will feature highlights from past LunART Festival performances, become available at noon on the indicated date, and will remain available for viewing in perpetuity.

3/12 — Works by living composers Jocelyn Hagen, Salina Fisher, and Missy Mazzoli, as well as Romantic-era composer Clara Schumann. Performers include…

Iva Ugrčić, flute

Matthew Onstad, trumpet

Tom Macaluso, trombone

Elena Ross & Todd Hammes, percussion

Kyle Johnson, Jason Kutz, Satoko Hayami, and Yana Avedyan, piano

Beth Larson and Isabella Lippi, violin

Karl Lavine, cello

ARTemis Ensemble

Viewing options:

Website — https://www.fusmadison.org/musicales

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/fusmadison

YouTube — https://www.youtube.com/fusmadison

The Friday Noon Musicales at First Unitarian Society is a free noon-hour recital series offered as a gift to the community. Founded in 1971, 2020-2021 is the series’ 50th season. The series has featured some of the finest musicians in the Midwest, who flock to perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium. The music performed is mostly classical, but folk, jazz, and musical theater styles are presented on occasion. During the pandemic, the Musicales have largely been on hiatus.