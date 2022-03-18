Noon Musicale

press release: FRIDAY NOON MUSICALES at First Unitarian Society of Madison resumes for the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Experience some of the finest musicians in the Midwest in the architecturally significant spaces at FUS.

Lawrence Quinnett, piano. In partnership with Madison's Bach Around the Clock, this recital will feature their special guest artist who will play two Bach partitas. (Extended program, 12:00-1:00)

12:00-12:45 • FUS Atrium Auditorium. Free and ppen to the public. No ticket required. Masks are required to attend this event. Virtual option: https://www.youtube.com/user/fusmadison/