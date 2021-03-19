ONLINE: Noon Musicale

press release: To celebrate Women's History Month, First Unitarian Society of Madison will present three Friday Noon Musicales during March. All three will be guest produced by Iva Ugrčić, founding artistic director of the Madison-based LunART Festival, which supports, inspires, promotes, and celebrates women in the arts. Each program will feature highlights from past LunART Festival performances, become available at noon on the indicated date, and will remain available for viewing in perpetuity.

3/19 — Works by living composers Linda Kachelmeier, Elsa M’bala, Doina Rotaru, and Eunike Tanzil, as well as Medieval mystic Hildegard von Bingen and Romantic-era Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel.

Iva Ugrčić, flute

Jose Ignacio Santos Aquino, clarinet

Midori Samson, bassoon

Breta Saganski & Dave Alcorn, percussion

Satoko Hayami, Jason Kutz, and Eunike Tanzil, piano

ARTemis Ensemble

Viewing options:

Website — https://www.fusmadison.org/musicales

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/fusmadison

YouTube — https://www.youtube.com/fusmadison