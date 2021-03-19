ONLINE: Noon Musicale
press release: To celebrate Women's History Month, First Unitarian Society of Madison will present three Friday Noon Musicales during March. All three will be guest produced by Iva Ugrčić, founding artistic director of the Madison-based LunART Festival, which supports, inspires, promotes, and celebrates women in the arts. Each program will feature highlights from past LunART Festival performances, become available at noon on the indicated date, and will remain available for viewing in perpetuity.
3/19 — Works by living composers Linda Kachelmeier, Elsa M’bala, Doina Rotaru, and Eunike Tanzil, as well as Medieval mystic Hildegard von Bingen and Romantic-era Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel.
Iva Ugrčić, flute
Jose Ignacio Santos Aquino, clarinet
Midori Samson, bassoon
Breta Saganski & Dave Alcorn, percussion
Satoko Hayami, Jason Kutz, and Eunike Tanzil, piano
ARTemis Ensemble
Viewing options:
Website — https://www.fusmadison.org/musicales
Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/fusmadison
YouTube — https://www.youtube.com/fusmadison