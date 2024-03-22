Noon Musicale
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Sean Kleve, harpsichord
E Minor English Suite of J. S. Bach
The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.
Music begins at 12:15 p.m. (new time in 2023)
- No ticket or reservation is required. Free and open to the public.
- GPS: 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, WI 53705
- Parking is free. Buses are welcome to drop off in our parking lot. Carpooling is encouraged.
- Our facilities are handicap accessible.
- Masks and social distancing are optional and encouraged.
View the entire season anytime here: https://fusmadison.org/