ONLINE: Noon Musicale

press release: To celebrate Women's History Month, First Unitarian Society of Madison will present three Friday Noon Musicales during March. All three will be guest produced by Iva Ugrčić, founding artistic director of the Madison-based LunART Festival, which supports, inspires, promotes, and celebrates women in the arts. Each program will feature highlights from past LunART Festival performances, become available at noon on the indicated date, and will remain available for viewing in perpetuity.

3/26 — Alexandra Olsavsky, Edna Alejandra Longoria, Kate Soper, and Jenni Brandon, as well as Post-Romantic-era American composer Amy Beach.

ARTemis Ensemble

String Quartet: Isabella Lippi & Laura Burns, violin; Fábio Saggin, viola, and Mark Bridges, cello

Jeff Takaki, bass

Vincent Fuh and Kyle Johnson, piano

Jennifer Lien, soprano

Iva Ugrčić, flute

Viewing options:

Website — https://www.fusmadison.org/musicales

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/fusmadison

YouTube — https://www.youtube.com/fusmadison