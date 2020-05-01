ONLINE: Noon Musicale

press release: The First Unitarian Society's Noon Musicale series is being re-imagined during the public health crisis as a livestream series -- the "Lockdown in WI" Recital Series. Four Seasons Theatre's Outreach Team is happy to be producing two livestream programs as part of this series on Friday, May 1 and Friday, May 8 at noon.

On May 1 join FST Outreach Coordinator Tamara Brognano, FST Outreach pianist Joy Bauman, and featured performers Micheal Brunner and Laura Christianson as we they bring you some of our Broadway favorites from the FUS Atrium Auditorium. Our May 8 program will include featured performers Marja Barger, Amy L. Welk, and Bobby Goderich.

Visit our YouTube Channel at 12 pm https://www.youtube.com/user/fusmadison/