"The Great American Songbook: Cole Porter" Great local singers will share the music of this iconic American songwriter, including tunes from his Broadway hits Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate. Audiences will enjoy hearing both Broadway classics and lesser-known gems, all while they learn about the life and work of American icon Cole Porter.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.