media release: Rebekah Demaree, soprano and Sharon Jensen, piano

Art songs by Franz Schubert, Ben Moore, Victor Hely-Hutchinson, Scott Gendel, and William Bolcom, and "Mementos" by Michael Gilbertson for solo piano. Special thanks to Ms. Demaree for filling in at the last minute. Rebecca Kite, marimba, who was originally scheduled for this date, has asked to reschedule her Musicale for next season.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.