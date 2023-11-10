Noon Musicale

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Rebekah Demaree, soprano; Thomas J. Weis, bass; and Kaju Lee, piano

Soprano & Bass duets.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:15 p.m. (new time in 2023)

  • No ticket or reservation is required. Free and open to the public.
  • GPS: 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, WI 53705
  • Parking is free. Buses are welcome to drop off in our parking lot. Carpooling is encouraged.
  • Our facilities are handicap accessible.
  • Masks and social distancing are optional and encouraged.

View the entire season anytime here: https://fusmadison.org/musicales/. Check this site for updates and weather cancellations.

Info

Music
608-233-9774
