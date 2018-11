Noon Musicale

press release: Amber Nicole Dilger, soprano and Paul Ester, piano

Broadway veteran Dilger performs selections from ‘The Great American Songbook’, plus some newer favorites sure to liven your spirit, restore your soul, and instill hope in your heart. Original arrangements by collaborator Paul Ester.

Noon Musicales: 12:15 p.m., First Unitarian Society - Landmark Auditorium. Free.