press release: Eric Miller, viola da gamba

Music for one, two, and three string instruments from the 17th and 18th centuries. With special guests Kangwon Kim, violin and Tulio Rondón, cello & piccolo cello.

Note, no concert on 11/25.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.