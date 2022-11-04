press release: Karlos Moser & Melinda Moser, piano four hands

"Four Hands Across the Border" Works by composers writing about lands foreign to them. Fauré, Stravinsky, Respighi, Moszkowski, R.Schumann, Barber, and Brahms.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.