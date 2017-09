Kassia – sopranos Rebekah Demaree & Susan Savage Day, with Sharon Jensen, soprano & Hsing-I Ho, flute

“Aspects of Women:” Music of Chaminade, Hairston, Laitman, Moore, Rodgers, Saint-Saens, and Walker

Noon Musicales: Fridays 12:15 p.m., First Unitarian Society - Landmark Auditorium. Free.