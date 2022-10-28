press release: Cristina Balatori, flute and Kevin Chance, piano

Music by Amanda Harberg, Valerie Coleman, Herman Beeftink, Samuel Zyman, and Christian Ellenwood

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.