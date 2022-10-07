press release: Oct. 7: Trevor Stephenson, fortepiano

Trevor Stephenson, artistic director of Madison Bach Musicians, plays Beethoven, Haydn, and Mozart on his historic fortepiano, the rarely heard precursor to the modern piano and the instrument on which those composers composed and performed.

The FRIDAY NOON MUSICALE is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

Music begins at 12:00 p.m.