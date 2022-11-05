press release: November 5, 7 pm (doors at 6) Nora O'Connor Trio featuring Casey McDonough and Alex Hall, suggested donation $20

Nora O'Connor has sung with Andrew Bird, the Decemberists, Iron and Wine and Jakob Dylan, and, of course, made many appearances with the Flat Five (including seven KHoRM shows). She will be appearing with her FF bandmates Casey and Alex for a night of Nora songs. It promises to be a bewitching night.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Please bring your vax card (or a picture of it). Masks at discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.