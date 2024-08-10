media release: On August 10 from 3:00-6:00pm Norah's Giving Heart is hosting Norah’s Night Out. A free benefit concert at Botham Vineyard featuring Americana and Acoustic Folk Band Gin Mill Hollow.

The night will be centered around raising funds to help provide family meals for children in the American Family Children’s Hospital. There will be yard games, music, food, wine, beer and a raffle! Bring your family and friends and spread the word.

For families at the children's hospital a hot meal together with your loved ones can be the only part of your day that feels normal. It is a grounding moment that so many of us take for granted when we sit down at the kitchen table each night. It is our goal to provide this for others as often as we can.

It costs $450 a month to sponsor a month of family meals at the American Family Children's Hospital and our goal is to see how many months of comfort we can provide in Norah’s name. Families or businesses that donate the value of a month of meals prior to the event will have their names displayed on the stage and each time we hit another month of meals covered the band will do a shout out!

Help us give families a moment together. Join us, bring your friends. The concert is free but we will provide an opportunity for any and all who want to donate to the cause.