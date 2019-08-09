Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Come for a screening of a full-length family film. Refreshments will be served. Norm, the newly crowned polar bear king of the arctic, must save New York City and his home. But Norm goes from hero to villain when he's framed for a crime he didn't commit. He must work with his friends to clear his good name and help save his kingdom in a winner-take-all hockey match.
Info
Kids & Family
Movies