media release: When No Thing Works is a new book by Norma Kaweloku Wong Roshi. This is a virtual reading of the book and conversation with the author — an 86th generation Zen master, Abbott of Anko-in temple, and member of the Collective Acceleration community of practice.

What do we do When No Thing Works?

That question burned in the heart-mind and hara of our wise colleague and dear friend, Norma Kaweloku Wong Roshi, and we are all the better for the visionary guide that emerged from her explorations. When No Thing Works shows how we can co-create new worlds from one in crisis, exploring questions like:

As we stand at a threshold of collective change, what leaps must we make?

How can we push through discord and polarization and meet these critical change points collectively?

What practices, strategies, and spiritualities can align to vision a sustainable future for our communities and descendants?

How can we step out of urgency to tend to our crises with wisdom, intention, and care?

Wong Roshi asks us to not only imagine, but to live into, a story beyond crisis and collapse—one that expands to meet our dreams of what (we hope) comes next while facing with clarity and grace our here and now in the world we share today.

Two ways to join on December 12 at 7:30-9 pm CT (3:30-5 pm HST):

Virtually (please register below to get an event-specific link, different than the Daily Zazen link).

A watch party of the live-broadcast will be hosted at Daikozen-ji Zen temple, 2540 E. Mifflin Street, Madison, WI. Books will be available for purchase.

This virtual book reading with Wong Roshi is co-hosted by by Collective Acceleration, Institute for Zen Leadership, and Chosei Zen.