media release: Join us as we celebrate Norman Gilliland's career at Wisconsin Public Radio.

For over 40 years, Norman Gilliland has been behind the mic, creating the soundtrack to our lives, enlightening and entertaining us with “Midday Classics,” “Grace Notes,” “The Midday Quiz,” “Chapter A Day” and so much more.

As he prepares to retire in June, join us as we celebrate his career on May 21 at 7 p.m. at Atwood Music Hall.

WPR Music Program Director Peter Bryant will host the evening’s festivities, sitting down with Norman to reminisce and reflect on his incredible career. You’ll have a chance to ask Norman questions or share your favorite memories, too. Come early or stick around after the program to hear live classical music from (artist to be announced), who will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. and during a reception after the program.

We look forward to seeing you there and celebrating Norman’s career with you!

People like you are the largest source of funding for Wisconsin Public Radio. Thanks to community support, we’re able to deliver trustworthy news, thought-provoking conversations, and inspiring music — both on-air and online. If you value WPR and local events like this one, please consider supporting us today. Click here to donate.