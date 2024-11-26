Norman's Point
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Norman’s Point is a dynamic group of young musicians from the Madison area, who play an exciting mix of Grateful Dead and other jam band covers. They bring a passionate and spontaneous energy to their performances while also maintaining the authenticity of the music. We are happy to welcome them for their first performance at the Red Rooster on Tuesday, November 26th at 7:00p.
