North Bassett Street Reconstruction

press release: The City plans to resurface and replace utilities on a portion of N. Bassett St. in the summer of 2019. A recent history of water main breaks have made this project a priority. This project will also be coordinated with MG&E for the installation of a new conduit duct package.

As part of the project planning, a corridor study will be done on Bassett St. for the portion from W. Dayton St. to W. Wilson St. (to the railroad tracks). Two public involvement meetings will be scheduled for this study, and the dates, times and locations of these meetings are to be determined.

Project Limits: North Bassett Street - W. Dayton St. to W. Washington Ave.

Public Meetings

The city will be hosting two public involvement meetings on this project. Dates and locations are below:

Monday, November 26 at 7pm - Goals and Objectives

Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St

Monday, December 11 at 7pm - Alternatives

Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St